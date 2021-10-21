Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

PAR opened at $66.66 on Thursday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

