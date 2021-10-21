Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Heritage Financial worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.