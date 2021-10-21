Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

