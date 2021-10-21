Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after buying an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after buying an additional 196,210 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.11. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

