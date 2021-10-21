Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after buying an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in BigCommerce by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after buying an additional 1,249,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,089,000 after buying an additional 930,682 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after buying an additional 496,292 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,203 shares of company stock valued at $25,875,488 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

