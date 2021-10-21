Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

