Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,752,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after buying an additional 1,650,532 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,626,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,907,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 124,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 71.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 514,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUOT. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.20 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.