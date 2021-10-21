Bank of America Begins Coverage on Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $104.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.39. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $57,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,862. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Trupanion by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trupanion by 103.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

