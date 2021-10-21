Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Price Target Increased to €0.67 by Analysts at Barclays

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €0.63 ($0.74) to €0.67 ($0.79) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.67.

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

