Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,634 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBD. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.