Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 38,184 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 54.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

