Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Trading Up 5.4%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.21. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

Banca Mediolanum SpA provides commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.