Ball’s (BLL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Ball (NYSE:BLL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLL. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of Ball stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.