Ball’s (BLL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Ball (NYSE:BLL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLL. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.
Shares of Ball stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
