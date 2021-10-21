Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.43. 52,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,134. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $91.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

