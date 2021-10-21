Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.70.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $107.49. 70,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,984,235. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.10. The company has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

