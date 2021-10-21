Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 52,735.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Corteva by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,022 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Corteva by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $43.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.