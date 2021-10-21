Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 11.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Shopify by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,487.73. 18,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,413. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,458.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,368.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

