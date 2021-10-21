Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,240 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.70. 139,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

