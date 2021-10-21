Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,199,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,959,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,078,340. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $560.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

