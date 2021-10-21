BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £149.75 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £149.75 ($195.65).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Charles Woodburn purchased 26 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($196.68).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 592.60 ($7.74) on Thursday. BAE Systems plc has a 52-week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £18.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 568.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

