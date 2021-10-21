BaaSid Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $10.94 million and $264,687.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00195104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00094190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

About BaaSid

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

