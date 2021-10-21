Baader Bank Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Krones in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Get Krones alerts:

ETR KRN traded up €0.15 ($0.18) on Thursday, reaching €86.80 ($102.12). The stock had a trading volume of 13,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €80.08. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Krones has a 1-year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1-year high of €90.80 ($106.82).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.