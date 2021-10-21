Baader Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €62.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOSS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.81 ($62.13).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €51.88 ($61.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,365.26. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €54.92 ($64.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €50.57 and its 200 day moving average is €46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

