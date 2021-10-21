Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.64.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of AXSM opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

