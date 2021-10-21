Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Down to $29.76

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.76, but opened at $29.12. Avid Technology shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 303 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

