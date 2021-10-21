Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.69. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

