Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Position Increased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after acquiring an additional 611,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 214,171 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,083.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

