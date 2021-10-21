AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,769.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,626.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,540.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,791.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

