Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

