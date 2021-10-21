Auto (AUTO) Market Capitalization Tops $65.23 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Auto has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $1,230.77 or 0.01969185 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $65.23 million and $15.22 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00045625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.83 or 0.00193325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.