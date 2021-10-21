Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

