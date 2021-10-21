Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 958 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Aureus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 1.9% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $29,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,677,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,435.43. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,502.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,397.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $985.05 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.