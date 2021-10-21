Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $22,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

HQY stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.61. 1,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,716.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.09 and a 12 month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,682 shares of company stock worth $1,738,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

