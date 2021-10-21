Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,469 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.1% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $31,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in American Express by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 157,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 22.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 7.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

NYSE:AXP traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.44. The company had a trading volume of 69,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.96. The company has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

