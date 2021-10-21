Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.33. 34,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,467. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

