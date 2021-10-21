Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 126.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,650,000 after purchasing an additional 94,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,138 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,796,000 after purchasing an additional 176,590 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,402 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

