Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 2,338 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $437.75. 40,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $435.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.64. The company has a market capitalization of $412.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.