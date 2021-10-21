Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,510. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day moving average of $224.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

