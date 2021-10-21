Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Audacy in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.81. Audacy has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUD. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field bought 125,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

