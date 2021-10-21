AT&T (NYSE:T) vs. Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Financial Comparison

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and AT&T (NYSE:T) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications Parent and AT&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 0 5 0 3.00 AT&T 2 10 8 0 2.30

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $40.60, suggesting a potential upside of 38.52%. AT&T has a consensus price target of $30.42, suggesting a potential upside of 17.40%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than AT&T.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and AT&T’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 1.00 -$402.00 million N/A N/A AT&T $171.76 billion 1.08 -$5.18 billion $3.18 8.15

Frontier Communications Parent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AT&T.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A AT&T -1.11% 12.78% 4.37%

Summary

AT&T beats Frontier Communications Parent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S.. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

