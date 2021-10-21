Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.54

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.54 and traded as low as $64.34. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $64.67, with a volume of 45,850 shares trading hands.

ATLKY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.54.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

