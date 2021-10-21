ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ATIP. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.94.

NYSE ATIP opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,312,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,061,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

