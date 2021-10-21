Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of AVIR opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -25.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

