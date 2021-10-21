AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,786 ($114.79) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £136.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,558.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,204.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.35%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

