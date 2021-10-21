Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 5.3%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $44.68. 2,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $103,587,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,784,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

