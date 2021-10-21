ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $5.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $772.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $808.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.