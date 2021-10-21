ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ASML updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $767.70 on Thursday. ASML has a 1 year low of $357.38 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $314.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $808.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $725.52.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.