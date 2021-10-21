ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €740.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on ASML in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($994.12) price target on ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €699.25 ($822.65).

