Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.63 Million

Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report $671.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $661.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.88 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $609.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASH. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.22.

NYSE ASH traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $98.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

