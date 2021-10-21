Arweave Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.15 or 0.00087426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $41.25 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 125.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

